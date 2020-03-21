Science at Cal at Home

Welcome to Science at Cal @home

We here at Science at Cal are proud to share UC Berkeley science with our community, mainly through public events. However, we, like many of you, are now working from home and observing the state-wide shelter-in-place policy. Our public events, including Cal Day, are currently postponed or cancelled.

Until we can resume our regular programs, we still plan to share fascinating and interactive science with you. Look out for weekly “Science at Cal @home” newsletters providing links to videos, lectures, articles, virtual events, and activities for families to do from home… stay tuned!

If you have suggestions for Berkeley-related science videos, articles, or books we should share, please let us know! Email us at: scienceatcal@berkeley.edu