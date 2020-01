Caminos de la Ciencia – Oakland Public Library Feb 26

Liberation Biology

Biology is not only an exploration of a cabinet of natural curiosities, nor only a tool to manipulate living beings. In its most powerful form, Biology is a portal through which we reflect upon our relationship with the living universe, nothing less than the way we understand our place in that universe. How far is the reach of our autonomous being and free will, and to what extent are we predetermined by the materiality of our existence? What can we learn about ourselves from an effort to understand The Other, who gazes upon us through myriad non-human perceptions of the world?

An understanding of Biology gives to us the priceless treasure of deep freedom; its perversion enslaves us to a material world where our fate is predetermined. Which of these opposed understandings will we choose to take, and why?

Ignacio Chapela was born in Mexico City from Michoacán parents. He became committed to the understanding of Biology at least from age 13. Drawn for decades into an exploration of the mysterious world of fungi and mushrooms in forest ecosystems, he was lucky to experience Biology in more than five different languages and several contrasting cultures. This voyage also brought him in familiar contact not only with academic environments, but also with the NGO world, the multilateral institution environment, indigenous communities and industry. Somewhere along the way, teaching young people began to make sense for him, and Berkeley appeared on the horizon at just the right moment, 26 years ago.

Professor Chapela has been teaching and researching at UC Berkeley for the last 23 years, evolving a line of enquiry from the purely technical and disciplinary to the fundamental and trans-disciplinary, as part of the faculty in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management. Currently, he explores the problems posed by the New Biotechnologies as part of two international networks of scientists for environmental and social responsibility, and he is composing the complex elements of a Liberation Biology. His commitment to a younger generation finds home in his role as part of the Conservation and Resource Studies major at Berkeley. Being outdoors is not only a passion, but a necessity for him; he is an avid sea-kayaker.