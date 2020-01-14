Caminos de la Ciencia – ¡Ciencia Práctica! Hands-on Science!

Foldscope es un microscopio portátil hecho de papel que puede ser ensamblado en unos minutos. La idea surgió en el año 2011 del Dr. Manu Prakash, profesor en la Universidad de Stanford. El propósito de Foldscope es hacer más accesibles las herramientas científicas que utilizamos para el estudio de seres vivientes, la naturaleza que nos rodea, y cualquier objeto microscópico que queramos observar. Foldscope está diseñado para ser fácil de utilizar por niños y adultos curiosos de todas las edades. Durante esta actividad estaremos ensamblando Foldscopes y observando muestras de agua de arroyos cercanos, insectos y plantas. Foldscope is a portable microscope made of paper that can be assembled in a few minutes. The idea of this microscope surged in 2011 by Dr. Manu Prakash, a professor at Stanford University. The purpose of Foldscope is to make science tools more accessible for the study of living beings, nature surrounding us, and any microscopic object that we wish to observe. Foldscope is designed to be easy to use for curious children and adults of all ages. During this activity, we will be assembling some Foldscopes and looking at water samples from local creeks, insects, and plants.