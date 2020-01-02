Jan 18 Lecture – The Hidden World of Vibrations

The Hidden world of vibrations
with Dr. Damian O. Elias
Saturday January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM
100 Genetics and Plant Biology, UC Berkeley
As humans, our appreciation of the natural world is tied to our senses and the sights, sounds, and smells we experience. Recent scientific research however has shown just how limited this viewpoint is. The majority of life on earth use sights, sounds, and smells that are imperceptible to humans and with the help of technology, researchers have finally started to open up this hidden world. In this talk, Dr. Elias will discuss some of the research at UC Berkeley detailing the hidden world of vibrations and what it has shown us about animal biodiversity, the impacts of the environment, and animal evolution in general.
Damian O. Elias Damian Elias is an associate professor at UC Berkeley in the Environmental Sciences, Policy, and Management department. He grew up along the border of Arizona and Sonora before moving north where he received his BSc at the University of Arizona. Later he received his PhD in Neurobiology and Behavior from Cornell University in 2006 before accepting post-doctoral positions at the University of Toronto and University of British Columbia. Since 2009, he has been a professor in ESPM examining different aspects of animal behavior and animal communication. Elias Lab Website and YouTube channel
